BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of BSQR stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. BSQUARE has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. The company has a market cap of $23.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BSQUARE during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BSQUARE in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BSQUARE by 16.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BSQUARE by 514.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 126,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 106,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BSQUARE by 34.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 35,953 shares during the last quarter. 14.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

