Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.24

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.24 and traded as low as $3.53. Cadiz shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 238,493 shares changing hands.

Cadiz Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $246.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cadiz

In other news, CEO Scott S. Slater acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 123,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,583.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,768.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott S. Slater bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,881 shares in the company, valued at $433,583.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 315,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,968. 4.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadiz

Cadiz Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cadiz by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,642,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,448 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cadiz in the 1st quarter valued at $7,066,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cadiz in the 4th quarter valued at $3,846,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Cadiz by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,713,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the fourth quarter worth $1,960,000. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.