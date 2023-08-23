CannabisCoin (CANN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $201,645.75

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $201,645.75 and $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,150.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00247957 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.23 or 0.00708340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00014609 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.67 or 0.00557043 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00059272 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00117183 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

