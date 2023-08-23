Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Sanara MedTech Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Sanara MedTech in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.27). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sanara MedTech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Sanara MedTech’s FY2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanara MedTech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Shares of SMTI opened at $38.22 on Monday. Sanara MedTech has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $50.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.63 million, a PE ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sanara MedTech in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 7,423.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 62.3% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 36.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It also offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

