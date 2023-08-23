Capital One Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $6.33 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.35 EPS.
Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion.
Ovintiv stock opened at $47.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.81.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $58,428.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,195.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
