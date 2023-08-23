Capital One Financial Comments on Earthstone Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Free Report) – Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Earthstone Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Earthstone Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ESTE. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

ESTE opened at $19.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.11. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.15 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 79,755 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 314,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 85,934 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 766,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Earthstone Energy news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Partners Ii (Us sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $72,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,868,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,246,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

