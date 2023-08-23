CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) vs. Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Critical Comparison

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) and Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.2% of CapitaLand Ascendas REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Life Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Life Storage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CapitaLand Ascendas REIT and Life Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CapitaLand Ascendas REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Life Storage 0 6 2 0 2.25

Profitability

Life Storage has a consensus price target of $128.63, suggesting a potential downside of 3.36%. Given Life Storage’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Life Storage is more favorable than CapitaLand Ascendas REIT.

This table compares CapitaLand Ascendas REIT and Life Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CapitaLand Ascendas REIT N/A N/A N/A Life Storage 33.96% 10.43% 5.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CapitaLand Ascendas REIT and Life Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CapitaLand Ascendas REIT N/A N/A N/A $0.18 11.07 Life Storage $1.03 billion 11.01 $358.13 million $4.31 30.88

Life Storage has higher revenue and earnings than CapitaLand Ascendas REIT. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Life Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Life Storage pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT pays out 78.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Life Storage pays out 83.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Life Storage beats CapitaLand Ascendas REIT on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CapitaLand Ascendas REIT

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT engages in the investment in a diverse portfolio of properties and property related assets. It operates through the following segments: Business and Science Park Properties and Suburban Offices; Integrated Development, Amenities, and Retail Properties; High-Specifications Industrial Properties and Data Centres; Light Industrial Properties and Flatted Factories; and Logistics and Distribution Centres. The company was founded on October 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to more than 690,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.

