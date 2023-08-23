Cardano (ADA) Trading Down 7.6% This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion and $217.24 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,635.30 or 0.06275634 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00038852 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00017992 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00028383 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00013207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,091,964,625 coins and its circulating supply is 35,058,166,923 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

