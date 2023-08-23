Centurion (CNT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $9.96 Million

Centurion (CNT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Centurion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000492 BTC on major exchanges. Centurion has a market cap of $9.96 million and $11.69 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Centurion has traded down 95.6% against the US dollar.

Centurion Coin Profile

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin. Centurion’s official website is centurionlab.info. Centurion’s official message board is medium.com/@centurioncoin.

Buying and Selling Centurion

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.12889971 USD and is down -96.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $139.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

