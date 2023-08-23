Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Century Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
Century Financial Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CYFL remained flat at $26.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Century Financial has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.14.
Century Financial Company Profile
