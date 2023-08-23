Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) COO Liqun Han Sells 18,673 Shares

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) COO Liqun Han sold 18,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $10,456.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 512,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cepton Trading Up 10.3 %

NASDAQ CPTN traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $0.57. 333,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,775. Cepton, Inc. has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cepton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPTN. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cepton during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Cepton by 215.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38,729 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cepton during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Cepton during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Cepton during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cepton

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

