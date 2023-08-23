Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 88,303 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 631,437 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,303 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $159,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1,499.0% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 62,919 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after acquiring an additional 58,984 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in Visa by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Visa by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,994,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $449,702,000 after purchasing an additional 92,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Visa by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,042,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $680,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,135 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.95.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,947,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,101,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $451.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.80. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $245.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.84%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

