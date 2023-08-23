Cerity Partners LLC Has $224.47 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 993,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 130,325 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.5% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $224,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 908.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,292 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 116,817.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,659,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 4,655,175 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC upped their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.28.

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.25. 4,965,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,060,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.46 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.82 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.