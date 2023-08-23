Chainbing (CBG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10,615.70

Chainbing (CBG) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00002460 BTC on major exchanges. Chainbing has a total market capitalization of $319.88 million and $10,615.70 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chainbing has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainbing Profile

Chainbing’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainbing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainbing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

