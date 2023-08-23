Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.23

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.23 and traded as high as C$10.50. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$10.28, with a volume of 287,863 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CSH.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.
Read Our Latest Report on CSH.UN
Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Up 2.1 %
Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is currently 554.55%.
About Chartwell Retirement Residences
Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chartwell Retirement Residences
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.