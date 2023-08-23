Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.23

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.23 and traded as high as C$10.50. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$10.28, with a volume of 287,863 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSH.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Up 2.1 %

Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.23. The stock has a market cap of C$2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 93.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is currently 554.55%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

