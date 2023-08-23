Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,576. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 million, a PE ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 0.02. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $32.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

