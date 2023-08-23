Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,576. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 million, a PE ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 0.02. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $32.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91.
Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter.
CVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
