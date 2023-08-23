China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.70

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised China Resources Cement from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.1364 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This is a boost from China Resources Cement’s previous dividend of $0.03. China Resources Cement’s payout ratio is currently 9.38%.
China Resources Cement Company Profile
China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacture and sale of cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through Cement and Concrete segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.
