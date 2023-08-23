Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Raises Dividend to $0.64 Per Share

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.6442 per share on Friday, October 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This is a boost from Chorus’s previous dividend of $0.43.

Chorus Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of CHRYY traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.72. The company had a trading volume of 448 shares, compared to its average volume of 160. Chorus has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.69.

About Chorus

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company builds and maintains a network of fibre and copper cables, local telephone exchanges, and cabinets.

