Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Clover Health Investments in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Clover Health Investments’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Clover Health Investments’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Clover Health Investments stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. Clover Health Investments has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a market cap of $644.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 10.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 65.8% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

