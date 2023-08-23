Cohort (LON:CHRT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $482.94

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 482.94 ($6.16) and traded as low as GBX 460 ($5.87). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 480 ($6.12), with a volume of 10,262 shares.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohort in a research note on Monday, June 12th.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.15 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Cohort’s previous dividend of $4.25. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,642.86%.
Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.
