Conflux (CFX) Trading 27.6% Lower Over Last Week

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last week, Conflux has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $400.11 million and approximately $23.64 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,043.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.86 or 0.00249044 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.24 or 0.00715093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014695 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.57 or 0.00558939 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00060584 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00117915 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,168,943,887 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,168,706,502.6937013 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.12622587 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $16,208,387.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

