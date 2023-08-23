Conflux Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $416.76 million and approximately $26.65 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,519.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00249008 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.88 or 0.00734852 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014519 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.14 or 0.00539740 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00060538 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00117371 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,169,156,953 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,168,992,178.4519997 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.12548942 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $23,984,889.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

