Connectus Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 218,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $31,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $20,422,440,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 124.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.55.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $160.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 227,600 shares of company stock worth $29,906,726. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

