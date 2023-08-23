Connectus Wealth LLC Buys 3,347 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 1.0% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $42,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Accenture by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $5.64 on Wednesday, hitting $314.54. The company had a trading volume of 702,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,115. The stock has a market cap of $209.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.80. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. TD Cowen lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.55.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

