Connectus Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,699 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $11,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.50 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.96.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,678,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,378,534. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

