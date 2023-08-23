Connectus Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 177.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,284 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $13,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,647,000 after purchasing an additional 134,763 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.13. 176,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,145. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.46. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $86.19 and a 12-month high of $136.75.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

