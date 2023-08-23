Connectus Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,720 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 3.0% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $121,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 399,783 shares of company stock valued at $158,204,310 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $400.76. 1,159,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,646. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $391.78 and its 200-day moving average is $375.84. The company has a market cap of $377.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $405.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.96.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

