Connectus Wealth LLC Has $35.76 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 471.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,797 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,571 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 0.9% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $35,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $12.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $532.41. 1,443,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,578. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $552.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $507.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $242.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Argus lifted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.26.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

