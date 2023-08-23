Connectus Wealth LLC Increases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MetLife worth $25,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 121,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 18,702 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in MetLife by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,302,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,483,000 after buying an additional 19,049 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in MetLife by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 115,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

MetLife Stock Up 0.4 %

MET stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.59. 1,290,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,021,288. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.10. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 80.93%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

