Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases 79 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $444.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,884,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,621. The firm has a market cap of $344.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $461.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $447.06 and a 200 day moving average of $423.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

