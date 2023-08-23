Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 599,077 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 599,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,542,000. Connectus Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of VICI Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 143.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 44.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,213,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,902. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.14.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.56%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.