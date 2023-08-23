Contrasting Altarea SCA (OTC:ATRRF) and Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Altarea SCA (OTC:ATRRF – Get Free Report) and Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Centerspace shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Centerspace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Altarea SCA and Centerspace’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altarea SCA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Centerspace $256.72 million 3.49 -$13.47 million $2.19 27.33

Analyst Recommendations

Altarea SCA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centerspace.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Altarea SCA and Centerspace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altarea SCA 0 0 0 0 N/A Centerspace 0 5 1 0 2.17

Centerspace has a consensus price target of $70.80, indicating a potential upside of 18.30%. Given Centerspace’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Centerspace is more favorable than Altarea SCA.

Profitability

This table compares Altarea SCA and Centerspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altarea SCA N/A N/A N/A Centerspace 14.73% 4.45% 1.97%

Summary

Centerspace beats Altarea SCA on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altarea SCA



Altarea is the French leader in low-carbon urban transformation, with the most comprehensive real estate offering to serve the city and its users. In each of its activities, the Group has all the expertise and recognised brands needed to design, develop, market and manage tailor-made real estate products. Altarea is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris.

About Centerspace



Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for the fourth consecutive year in 2023 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

