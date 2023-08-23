Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 901,297 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,647 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.6% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Costco Wholesale worth $447,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 31.9% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 118,826 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $58,751,000 after acquiring an additional 28,743 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $5,708,000. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,297 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 363,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $180,698,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ COST traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $537.92. 383,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,341. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $571.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $544.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.