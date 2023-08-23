Critical Review: Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) versus GSK (NYSE:GSK)

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) and Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GSK and Otsuka’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get GSK alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSK $36.28 billion 1.95 $18.50 billion $8.76 3.95 Otsuka N/A N/A N/A $301.82 0.13

GSK has higher revenue and earnings than Otsuka. Otsuka is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GSK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

GSK pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Otsuka pays an annual dividend of $55.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 147.6%. GSK pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Otsuka pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares GSK and Otsuka’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSK 50.26% 55.93% 9.94% Otsuka N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.3% of GSK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Otsuka shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of GSK shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GSK and Otsuka, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSK 4 2 4 0 2.00 Otsuka 0 0 0 0 N/A

GSK currently has a consensus target price of $1,527.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4,312.19%. Given GSK’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GSK is more favorable than Otsuka.

Summary

GSK beats Otsuka on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSK

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as infectious disease, HIV, immunology and respiratory, and oncology. The company was formerly known as GlaxoSmithKline plc and changed its name to GSK plc in May 2022. GSK plc was founded in 1715 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

About Otsuka

(Get Free Report)

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses. It also provides BODYMAINTÉ Jelly, a conditioning food product; BODYMAINTÉ Drink, a conditioning beverage; EQUELLE and EQUELLE Gelée, which supports women's health and beauty; POCARI SWEAT, a drink; Calorie Mate, a nutritional food; and OS-1, an oral rehydration solution. In addition, the company offers soft drinks, food products, and wines; clinical testing and medical equipment; cosmetics; warehousing and transport services; chemical products; travel agency services; analysis and measurement equipment; pharmaceutical intermediates; testing equipment, such as vehicle headlight testers; synthetic resin molded products; venture capital services; paper products; artificial turf; ceramic boards, ceramic board masterpiece arts, ceramic walls, reliefs, terracotta, OT ceramics, and ceramic portraits and sign boards; functional films; IT solution services; insecticides and toiletry products; and flaky titanate and special compounds. Further, it provides infusion and clinical nutrition products; Xenotransplantation products; hydrazine; plant-based food products, including cheese alternatives, dressings, and desserts; stable isotopes; software and services to enhance management of mental healthcare systems; products for urinary tract health; potassium titanate; bio-pesticides; functional and dietetic foods; spring and mineral water; industrial chemicals; polyolefin foams; anticancer drugs; and adhesive tapes. Additionally, the company operates a hotel. Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1921 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.