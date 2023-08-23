Cronos (CRO) Market Cap Hits $1.31 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Cronos token can now be bought for $0.0519 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.31 billion and approximately $7.36 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00039261 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00028180 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013616 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005625 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.