Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CPIX stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 million, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $2.91.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $133,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its products include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, Sancuso, Boxaban, Vasculan. Dyscorban, and RediTrex.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.