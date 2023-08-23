CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Major Shareholder Andrew Africk Buys 32,715 Shares

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Andrew Africk bought 32,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $207,413.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 820,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,202,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CVV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 28,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,369. The company has a market capitalization of $48.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.14 and a beta of 1.64. CVD Equipment Co. has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CVD Equipment by 25.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CVD Equipment by 33.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CVD Equipment by 49.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVD Equipment during the first quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVD Equipment during the first quarter worth about $4,441,000. 26.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVD Equipment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded CVD Equipment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

