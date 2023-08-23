CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $262,167,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,087,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $66.31. 5,426,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,196,235. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.30. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.62 and a 1-year high of $104.83.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.82.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

