Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) Stock Price Up 2%

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL – Get Free Report) rose 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.81 and last traded at $10.67. Approximately 890,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,947,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 4.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $161.31 million, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 3.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62.

Institutional Trading of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares by 558.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 21,640 shares in the last quarter.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (WEBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ Internet Composite index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of the largest and most liquid U.S. Internet companies. WEBL was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

