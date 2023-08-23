Davis Asset Management L.P. Purchases 200,076 Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Davis Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 400,076 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 200,076 shares during the period. Davis Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $7,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCNE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in CNB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 18,683.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CNB Financial by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCNE shares. TheStreet lowered CNB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on CNB Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CNB Financial Price Performance

Shares of CCNE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,714. CNB Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $27.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.85.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

CNB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.