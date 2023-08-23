Decentralized Social Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.03 Million (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for $8.81 or 0.00033217 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Decentralized Social has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $92.78 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official message board is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

According to CryptoCompare, "DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users."

