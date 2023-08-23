Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts Sells 2,309 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $52,160.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,242,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,660,424.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $22.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,290. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 1.31. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $34.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.41.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.99. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.51 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 37.42%. The business’s revenue was up 460.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 37.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,063,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,503,000 after purchasing an additional 288,500 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 14.0% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.64.

Read Our Latest Report on DNLI

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.