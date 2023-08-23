Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) is Cerity Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 786.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466,294 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 3.4% of Cerity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.31% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $1,422,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

DFAT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,779. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.65.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.