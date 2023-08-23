DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Gordon S. Lee Sells 3,909 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 3,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $297,123.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 101,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,708,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DoorDash Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE DASH traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.34. 1,802,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,607. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.45. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $92.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 1.62.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on DoorDash from $73.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on DoorDash from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DoorDash from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on DoorDash from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 887.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 541.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

