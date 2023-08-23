Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.63

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.63 and traded as low as $17.80. Eastern shares last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 2,311 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.57. The company has a market capitalization of $113.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EML. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Eastern by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Eastern during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Eastern in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Eastern by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Eastern by 469.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares in the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

