Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.53

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.53 and traded as high as C$5.39. Electrovaya shares last traded at C$5.30, with a volume of 5,494 shares changing hands.

Electrovaya Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$873.76 million, a P/E ratio of -176.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Electrovaya Company Profile

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including warehouse forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

