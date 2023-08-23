Elequin Securities LLC Has $106,000 Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Elequin Securities LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,512 shares during the quarter. Elequin Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOE. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at about $101,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BOE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. 129,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,259. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

