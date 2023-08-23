Elequin Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Elequin Securities LLC trimmed its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) by 70.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,992 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 240,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance

Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,513. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

