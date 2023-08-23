Elequin Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Elequin Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the quarter. Elequin Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HQL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 255,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 85,818 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 306,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 35,802 shares in the last quarter. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Price Performance

NYSE HQL traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 61,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,608. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $15.80.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Announces Dividend

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%.

(Free Report)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.