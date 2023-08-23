Elequin Securities LLC Takes $828,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000. iShares Silver Trust comprises approximately 0.6% of Elequin Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,057,000 after buying an additional 140,797 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,147,000 after buying an additional 183,084 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.29. 25,143,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,894,217. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

